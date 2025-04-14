Minneapolis encampments are largely gone. Have homeless people been driven into the shadows?

Driving through the streets of south Minneapolis, the change is clear. For years, homeless encampments pinballed from one vacant lot to another. Now, they’ve largely vanished, leaving behind fenced highway underpasses and barren hillsides.
Mayor Jacob Frey credits a combination of policing and outreach for the new look of the South Side, where only a scattering of small encampments remains.
In January, Police Chief Brian O’Hara issued a special order that, in the words of a news release last month, “empowers” his officers to break up encampments.
But Frey said the city first had to marshal the staff needed to sweep the largest camps — some numbering over 100 people — against resistance from homeless people and their advocates. Only once the entrenched camps were gone could police consistently prevent new ones from forming, he said.
“The bottom line is, the strategies we are utilizing are working,” Frey told the Minnesota Star Tribune in a recent interview. “We have seen a dramatic reduction in unsheltered homelessness in our city.”
A number of homeless people and those who help them are skeptical that closing encampments is getting people housed, according to interviews with the Star Tribune. They say it’s pushing homelessness farther to the margins.
Volunteers Tamara Kittelson and Andy Taylor used to deliver brown-bag meals to the camps, but those they help don’t really congregate anywhere now.
On one of their recent runs, Kittelson and Taylor parked at the end of a street overlooking the Franklin Avenue light-rail station. A train pulled in, and a trickle of haggard-looking people dragging sleeping bags and miscellany poured out. They gladly accepted the couple’s offers of chicken mac and cheese, eating it on the curb.