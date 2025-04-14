Minneapolis encampments are largely gone. Have homeless people been driven into the shadows?

Ryan Landers puts down blankets over his sleeping pads while seeking refuge from the weather for the night on April 2 at the Indian Women's Resource Center in Minneapolis. The Minnesota Indian Women's Resource Center and Camp Nenookaasi encampment organizers had an ad hoc overnight shelter for one night in the resource center's gym. Volunteers are former encampment residents. People who sleep over will have been wandering the streets all day and will roll out the next morning to wander the streets some more. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)