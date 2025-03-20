Renovated Minneapolis American Indian Center turns to tradition to build a sober community

Melanie Hawkins’ life revolves around the Minneapolis American Indian Center. Every day she scours the building as its lead custodian, and in her spare time she takes classes in beading, sewing and making moccasins.
These were traditions that Hawkins once watched her grandmother practice. Decades later, when she moved from her South Dakota reservation to the heart of Minneapolis’ urban Indian community, she found them again at the American Indian Center. Hawkins credits reclaiming her culture with helping her live sober the past six years. Now, she says, her grandmother comes smiling to her in her dreams.
“I really have turned to my culture and our ways,” Hawkins said as she practiced a straight stitch on a traditional Native ribbon shirt this winter at the center’s sewing circle. “It really helped me come this far in my life.” The shirt is destined to be given away at one of the building’s quarterly powwows, and she’s looking forward to seeing a young man dance in it.
The 1970s-era American Indian Center completed a once-in-a-generation, $32.5 million modernization and expansion last year under architect Sam Olbekson. It includes the Gatherings Café, which serves healthy Indigenous food (including Three Sisters Kale Salad and bison tacos) and a sprawling gym that hosts the New Year’s Eve Sobriety Powwow.
In the minutes trickling down to 2025, dancers were invited to the floor based how long they’d been sober. They formed a circle, starting with elders with 45 unbroken years, all the way down to those who’d been free of drugs and alcohol for just one day.
Sobriety is a subtle but integral pillar of the American Indian Center, where parking lot signs prohibit smoking anywhere on the grounds and an indoor mural implores, “Keep Tobacco Sacred.”
As community members started trickling back in the year since the center’s reopening, it’s become a sober refuge on Franklin Avenue, said Kim Payne, a member of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa who lives in Woodbury.
She visits Minneapolis often because making ribbon skirts and shawls at the American Indian Center helps her connect with her culture. But throughout the surrounding neighborhood, Payne sees young people caught in the undertow of the streets – the pretty girl with tin foil and lighter sitting at the bus stop, the young man doubled over, immobile, behind the pharmacy where she picks up her prescriptions.