Porter, a 26-year-old from Inver Grove Heights, was lovingly known as “Fatboy” and was one of five children. Damon Walker, his oldest brother, said Porter was struggling with drug use but he was loved and supported, whether it was giving him money or a ride or a place to stay. He said his brother was never kicked out of his house or stole from his family, but might have been embarrassed over his struggles with addiction.