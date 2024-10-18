A 25-year-old Minneapolis man died following complications from a gunshot wound to the neck Wednesday, nearly three months after being shot in south Minneapolis.
Minneapolis gunshot victim, 25, dies months later
Johnny Birzavi Sanchez Sanchez was shot on the south side in late July, while on a motorcycle.
Johnny Birzavi Sanchez Sanchez was struck by gunfire near E. 31st Street and Clinton Avenue in the city’s Central neighborhood on July 25. Minneapolis police responded to the area around 1:30 a.m., where they rendered aid until paramedics arrived. Preliminary information indicated that shots were fired from a nearby vehicle at Sanchez, who was riding a motorcycle, striking him in the neck.
He was taken to HCMC and later transferred to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, where he died Oct. 16.
No arrests have been made in the case, a police spokesman confirmed Friday.
There have been 59 homicides so far this year, compared to 50 at this point in 2023, according to a Star Tribune database.
