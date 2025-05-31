Apartment fire in St. Paul on Saturday morning displaces 14, injures three

St. Paul

By Kyeland Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 31, 2025 at 6:55PM
Fire torches a three-story apartment building in St. Paul, where 14 residents were displaced and three people were hospitalized with minor injuries. (St. Paul Fire Department)

St. Paul city officials have condemned an apartment building after a fire displaced more than a dozen people living only blocks from the State Capitol.

Police and firefighters rushed Saturday morning to a three-story apartment building in the 500 block of Rice Street, where they saw flames shoot out of windows on the second floor.

“Officers made entry and successfully evacuated approximately seven occupants from the first floor,” St. Paul Deputy Fire Chief Jamie Smith said in a news release.

According to Smith, fire crews responded to reports of trapped occupants and successfully evacuated six to seven people from the third floor. Firefighters doused flames inside a second floor apartment before the fire could spread further.

Two officers and a resident were hospitalized for minor smoke inhalation.

City officials condemned the building, which included commercial space on the street level, due to damage from the flames. Fourteen adults and numerous cats were displaced as a result, and the Red Cross and animal control officials were providing assistance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

about the writer

Kyeland Jackson

St. Paul police reporter

Kyeland Jackson is the St. Paul public safety reporter for the Star Tribune.

