Why there has been little word about Minnesota’s new motorcycle traffic law

In just over a month, motorcyclists in Minnesota will legally be able to ride in between traffic lanes in certain situations, but word about the change in state law has been slow to get out.
Last year, Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill allowing for what is called lane splitting and lane filtering, which is set to go into effect July 1, 2025. Provisions for the practices are contained in budget bills still being debated at the Legislature this spring. And until they pass, the Department of Public Safety has been holding back on widely disseminating news about the rules in the event definitions change, or in an extreme turn of events, the law is delayed from taking effect.
“We didn’t want to put something out there if there is going to be a change,” said DPS spokesman Mark Karstedt. “We want to ramp up right before it goes into effect.”
It’s not that there hasn’t been any word about the new law out there. A few ads have played on Spotify channels and popped up on gas station video screens. DPS also has a website dedicated to the law.
Lane filtering allows motorcycles to protect themselves by moving between lanes of traffic when vehicles are stopped, such as at a traffic light or in a traffic jam. Riders can go up to 15 mph.
Lane splitting, also known as stripe riding, allows motorcyclists to travel between vehicles when traffic is moving at 25 mph or slower. Once traffic moves at 25 or faster, motorcyclists must return to riding in one traffic lane.
At no time are motorcyclists allowed to pass other traffic on either the right or left shoulder, according to the law.
The intent of the law is to protect motorcyclists from rear-end collisions and increase traffic flow on the roads, said Jay Bock, the state’s motorcycle safety administrator.