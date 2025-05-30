Why there has been little word about Minnesota’s new motorcycle traffic law

Last year, Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill allowing for what is called lane splitting and lane filtering, which is set to go into effect July 1, 2025. Provisions for the practices are contained in budget bills still being debated at the Legislature this spring. And until they pass, the Department of Public Safety has been holding back on widely disseminating news about the rules in the event definitions change, or in an extreme turn of events, the law is delayed from taking effect.