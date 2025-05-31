USWNT shuts out China 3-0 at Allianz Field

What a year it’s been for the United States women’s national soccer team since the last time it played in St. Paul.
When the Americans beat South Korea at Allianz Field last June, it was only coach Emma Hayes’ second game in charge of the squad. The clock was quickly ticking toward the Paris Olympics in August, where the four-time Women’s World Cup champs hoped to bounce back from a lackluster first-round knockout exit at the 2023 tournament.
Back in the Twin Cities, Olympic gold medals in tow, the United States now is in a different position. The team could introduce new faces and work regulars back from injury as they puzzle out the pieces of the long-term runway ahead of the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil.
But moving pieces didn’t mean the United States would struggle in a 3-0 victory over China in a friendly on Saturday — the team’s fourth victory at Allianz since 2019.
“You’ve got different groups of players at different stages in their journey, at least under my stewardship,” Hayes said. “Our objectives haven’t changed … giving opportunities to players that have less experience.”
One of those players helped the Americans break through China’s high backline in the 28th minute. Michelle Cooper, a 22-year-old forward playing in only her fifth game with the national team, slotted a pass from the right side of the field into the 6-yard box. After Alyssa Thompson’s initial shot was blocked, Cat Macario pounced and tapped a simple finish across the goal line.
Macario’s game-opener was her 11th international goal, and her third in 2025 following a two-year journey coming back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament, which forced her to miss the Paris Olympics.
Macario and Thompson combined again to set up defensive midfielder Sam Coffey’s goal seven minutes later. Thompson cut up the right sideline and found Macario near the penalty spot, who laid off the ball for Coffey’s bending finish.