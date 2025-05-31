USWNT shuts out China 3-0 at Allianz Field

Olympics

United States women’s soccer impresses in return to Allianz Field with 3-0 shutout vs. China

Many of the faces were different for the Americans, but they still secured their fourth victory at Allianz since 2019.

By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 31, 2025 at 11:40PM
Sam Coffey (17) celebrates her first-half goal with United States teammates Lindsey Heaps (10) and Naomi Girma during Saturday's exhibition against China at Allianz Field. The goal gave the Americans a 2-0 lead. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

What a year it’s been for the United States women’s national soccer team since the last time it played in St. Paul.

When the Americans beat South Korea at Allianz Field last June, it was only coach Emma Hayes’ second game in charge of the squad. The clock was quickly ticking toward the Paris Olympics in August, where the four-time Women’s World Cup champs hoped to bounce back from a lackluster first-round knockout exit at the 2023 tournament.

Back in the Twin Cities, Olympic gold medals in tow, the United States now is in a different position. The team could introduce new faces and work regulars back from injury as they puzzle out the pieces of the long-term runway ahead of the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

But moving pieces didn’t mean the United States would struggle in a 3-0 victory over China in a friendly on Saturday — the team’s fourth victory at Allianz since 2019.

“You’ve got different groups of players at different stages in their journey, at least under my stewardship,” Hayes said. “Our objectives haven’t changed … giving opportunities to players that have less experience.”

One of those players helped the Americans break through China’s high backline in the 28th minute. Michelle Cooper, a 22-year-old forward playing in only her fifth game with the national team, slotted a pass from the right side of the field into the 6-yard box. After Alyssa Thompson’s initial shot was blocked, Cat Macario pounced and tapped a simple finish across the goal line.

Macario’s game-opener was her 11th international goal, and her third in 2025 following a two-year journey coming back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament, which forced her to miss the Paris Olympics.

Macario and Thompson combined again to set up defensive midfielder Sam Coffey’s goal seven minutes later. Thompson cut up the right sideline and found Macario near the penalty spot, who laid off the ball for Coffey’s bending finish.

Coffey’s second career international goal sent the U.S. into halftime up 2-0, possessing 70% of the ball.

Captain Lindsey Heaps (née Horan) added a third goal in the 54th minute, with Cooper dashing up that same right touchline to serve another cross to Heaps’ head.

In the 70th minute, 32-year-old midfielder Lo’eau LaBonta made history, subbing on and becoming the oldest player to make her debut for the U.S. national team. The captain of the Kansas City Current — the top club in the National Women’s Soccer League — LaBonta said that, even if getting her first call-up felt improbable, she wouldn’t stop trying to catch Hayes’ eye with her consistent club play.

“Here [with the U.S.], it is just even quicker [than club], and I love it so much,” LaBonta said ahead of Saturday’s game. “I’m out there, I’m like, ‘I’m bringing this back to my club.’ ... I would have loved to develop in this environment, but I’m here now, and I’m enjoying it.”

Goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce recorded her second shutout in as many appearances for the United States. The 28-year-old Manchester United player, who went undrafted out of Miami (Fla.) before catching the eye of top club teams while playing second-division soccer in France, is part of Hayes’ wide pool of potential goalkeepers to succeed retired No. 1 Alyssa Naeher in net.

Several U.S. regulars missed this friendly, and will also miss the team’s next game against Jamaica in St. Louis on Tuesday. Forwards Sophia Wilson and Mallory Swanson are both pregnant, and Trinity Rodman (back) and Rose Lavelle (ankle) are working back from injuries.

Centerback Naomi Girma returned to the field for the United States for the first time in 2025, coming back from a calf injury.

Saturday’s game was the United States’ 60th time facing China — the second-most matches against an opponent in the program’s 40-year history, behind only Canada.

