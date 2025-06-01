Neal: Naomi Girma returns to United States national team and rewards fans with her classiness

Footballers normally head straight for the locker room once the bus from the team hotel arrives at a stadium. Interactions with fans can be risky, even if security is ready to pounce if you just want to flick some lint off their shoulders.
United States women’s soccer team defender Naomi Girma stepped off the bus and was headed for the locker room at Allianz Field on Saturday when determined young fans kept screaming her name while holding out a gift.
“They were like, ‘Take this! Take this,’ ” Girma said. “So, I grabbed it.”
Girma looked at her right wrist as she spoke.
“I got a Girma bracelet,” she said. “I think it is really sweet when the fans come and bring us presents. And, honestly, we normally don’t stop on the way in.
“It’s a nice little [gift]. I feel like it’s a new tradition, probably since the Taylor Swift bracelet era.”
Girma wore a red, white and blue bracelet during the game, and went home with a second. The persistent fans were rewarded with an interaction with the most expensive women’s soccer player in the world.
After five months away from the program, Girma returned to the national team Saturday and marshalled the defense in a 3-0 victory over China. She went the entire 90 minutes and was even handed the captain’s armband for the final 13, impressive for just a 24-year old.