The U.S. women’s soccer team returns to St. Paul with a major question once answered by Briana Scurry

It’s a near-impossible task for a United States goalkeeper to get her Lily Yohannes moment — an electric spark of teenage stardom in St. Paul.
When the U.S. women’s national soccer team played at Allianz Field last June, the then 16-year-old midfielder scored in her national team debut, a 3-0 win over South Korea. Ahead of the United States’ return for Saturday’s friendly against China, she pointed to the corner of the stadium where she had celebrated and flashed a smile, revealing her braces.
“That was such a special moment for me,” Yohannes said, “so to be back here is kind of full-circle.”
For goalkeepers — a position that typically skews older — an early-20s debut is considered practically prodigious. Anoka’s Briana Scurry knows the feeling.
In 1994, the Dayton, Minn., native took over the starting role for the U.S., just after she wrapped up her senior year at Massachusetts. The only Minnesotan to have played for the senior-level national team, Scurry topped her 1989 Minnesota high school state championship by playing in 173 games, four World Cups and two Olympics for the U.S.
“That was literally 30 years ago ... and so now it’s happening again,” Scurry said. “That goalkeeper box, that check mark that has always been there, it’s now a question mark.”
After the December retirement of eight-year starter Alyssa Naeher, the national team comes to the Twin Cities working to pick out its next Scurry.
Leading up to the 2027 Women’s World Cup, U.S. head coach Emma Hayes is using friendlies, like Saturday’s, to test out a crop of less experienced keepers.