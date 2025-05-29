Analysis: ‘Easy giveaways and unforced errors’ leave Loons settling for 0-0 draw

It’s probably going to be a rough video session for Minnesota United as they review Wednesday night’s 0-0 draw with the Vancouver Whitecaps, and the underlying numbers don’t look any better for the Loons.
But “no goals allowed” and “a point on the road against the league’s best team” ought to take some sting out of the postmortem.
“I have said to the players at the end that if you’re coming to a place like this at the moment and you’re not going to win, don’t lose and don’t concede,” said manager Eric Ramsay. “The way in which we saw the game out, the willingness, the discipline, energy, fight, all the words that characterize this team, you saw that.”
Defensively, Minnesota was fine. The Loons allowed 19 shots, according to the Opta data at fbref.com, but none were particularly good chances — and the Loons blocked six of those attempts.
Attacking, though, was a struggle. Minnesota took only four shots and got only one on target, and the one on target was extremely tame. And the passing numbers don’t look good, either; according to analyst Sebastian Bush on social media, Minnesota completed just 17 passes in the attacking third of the field, an almost impossibly low number.
Ramsay called it a “shirking of responsibility” when it came to the passing, especially in the middle third of the field. “We played easy passes down the line, that you can almost guarantee you’re going to get intercepted, or put the player that receives the ball in a really tricky position,” he said.
It was those “easy giveaways and unforced errors,” in the manager’s words, that torpedoed Minnesota’s performance. Ramsay called it “poor,” captain Michael Boxall referred to it as “flat” and “disappointing.”
Said Ramsay, “That was, I suppose, our best in one sense — difficult to beat, hard to break down, very well-organized, disciplined, aggressive — but, at our worst in another.”