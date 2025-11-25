Loons

Takeaways: Minnesota United’s season ends with 1-0 playoff loss at San Diego FC

The expansion club took advantage of its only shot on target, getting a goal from Anders Dreyer in the second half of the MLS Western Conference semifinals.

By Jon Marthaler

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
November 25, 2025 at 6:18AM
Minnesota United midfielder Hassani Dotson (31) passes in front of San Diego FC midfielder Anders Dreyer (10) during the second half Monday night. Dreyer scored the only goal of the game. (Denis Poroy/The Associated Press)

SAN DIEGO – If Minnesota United could have written out a script for Monday night’s Western Conference semifinal against San Diego FC, they could hardly have hoped to hold the high-scoring home team without a shot on goal for the first 70 minutes of the game.

Of course, the Loons wouldn’t have scripted San Diego scoring a goal with its only shot on target of the night, either.

Anders Dreyer, SDFC’s do-everything midfielder, delivered on his team’s best chance of the game, beating goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and giving San Diego the only goal it needed to eliminate Minnesota from the MLS Cup playoffs with a 1-0 victory at Snapdragon Stadium.

It was a tough result for the Loons, who played arguably their best game of the postseason, but saw their season end at the hands of San Diego, which earned the Western Conference’s top seed despite being an expansion team playing its inaugural season.

“Had we been presented prior to the game with them having 0.7 [expected goals] and us having a couple of really good chances, and probably the clearer chances of the game, we would have bitten someone’s hand off for that,” Eric Ramsay said after his second season as Loons coach came to an end.

How it happened

It was a physical game, including Kelvin Yeboah taking an accidental slap in the mouth that left him bleeding. When the smoke cleared, the Loons had two yellow cards in the first half, but they also had kept the home team from registering a shot on goal for most of the night — while creating perhaps the best chances of the match for themselves.

The Loons came into the game having fallen behind by two or three goals in both of their past two playoff games, and in their visit to San Diego in September, they would have practically been run off the field in the first half if it hadn’t been for goalkeeping heroics from St. Clair. To have turned that into an opening 71 minutes Monday in which St. Clair was never even called into action was a victory for Minnesota.

“It’s a performance that probably reflects where we’ve been over the course of the year, just right in games at every opportunity, really consistent, but maybe just not quite having done enough to get over the line,” Ramsay said.

Play of the game

Two minutes into the second half, the Loons almost pulled off a goal that would have come straight off their drawing board. Having drawn the San Diego press forward, they went over the top for Yeboah. Joaquín Pereyra won the second ball and sent Lod off to the races. The Finnish forward cut inside and beat goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega, but defender Ian Pilcher raced back and made a highlight-reel sliding clearance off his own goal line to prevent the Loons from taking the lead.

Yeboah also had a breakaway chance midway through the second half, one in which his touch went just a bit too far in front and gave Sisniega the chance to smother his shot attempt.

“One of those goes a different way and this game’s completely different,” Loons midfielder Wil Trapp said. “It didn’t feel like we were going to be done with our season today.”

Turning point

In the teams’ meeting here in September, a 3-1 victory for Minnesota, San Diego launched shot after shot, but it was the Loons that finally took the lead in the final 20 minutes.

Monday was the home team’s chance to turn the tables. Corey Baird beat a Loons defender to the ball at the Minnesota end line and hoofed it backwards into space, and the all-everything Dreyer was there to roof a shot past St. Clair and set off the stadium fireworks.

“We were so detailed over the course of 70 minutes, and I think when you look back at the goal, we’ll be bitterly disappointed with the fact that we weren’t as detailed in that moment,” Ramsay said.

BOXSCORE: San Diego 1, Minnesota United 0

Up next

That Loons’ winter break will be shorter than you might think. Their preseason begins only 40 days from Monday, and the 2026 season opener is already less than three months away.

Trapp said he’s the type to wish that it was even sooner. “With the group that we have, with the culture that we’ve built, I think it’s just — you want to keep playing, right?” he said.

Jon Marthaler

Freelance

Jon Marthaler has been covering Minnesota soccer for more than 15 years, all the way back to the Minnesota Thunder.

See Moreicon

