Losing to Houston in midweek was bad enough for Eric Ramsay and Minnesota United, after the manager made eight changes to the starting lineup, and his team lost to a struggling team.
It would have been worse if his team hadn’t come back three days later and beaten a different struggling — and less rested — squad.
“I felt like it justified that decision,” Ramsay said after the Loons defeated St. Louis City 3-0 Saturday night at Allianz Field. “I wanted to reserve judgment on how good the decision that was until the end of the day, but I feel like we went all-in on this game and ultimately we got what we certainly deserved but also planned for.”
Eight of the 10 St. Louis City outfield players were starting their third game in a week, against just two for the Loons — midfielder Wil Trapp and defender Jefferson Díaz. Neither Trapp nor Díaz had played the full 90 minutes in the first two games, either.
“I’m obviously learning my craft a little bit in terms of managing the MLS and the summer months and some of the things that we have to contend with,” Ramsay said. “Certainly squad management is one of those things and, yeah, we lost the game on Wednesday, but there’s miles in the legs now for players. I feel like hopefully we get a net positive, and we’ve come out of this week and we’re in good shape, and hopefully this helps us come out of the month in really good shape.”
Minnesota still has four games to go in this slog of playing nine matches in 30 days, but the pressure eases a bit. Wednesday is another U.S. Open Cup game, which may offer Ramsay the opportunity to get some more miles into the legs of players who haven’t played a lot of league games. And when that’s over, all Minnesota has left before a longer June break is a span of three league games in eight days — a pretty typical MLS midseason week.
The players weren’t looking forward to next week, though — they mostly wanted to atone for a Wednesday performance that left no one pleased.
“I don’t even think most guys knew they were winless in nine [games],” striker Tani Oluwaseyi said of St. Louis City. “For us, it was just a way of responding to how Wednesday went. We weren’t really satisfied with the effort that we put in on Wednesday. So today, the coach’s message to us was just make sure you respond.”