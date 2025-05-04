For the first time in 2025, Minnesota United lined up Saturday against Austin in the formation the Loons played for most of 2024 — a 5-2-3.
It wasn’t exactly a tactical decision, since the genesis of the switch was an injury to striker Kelvin Yeboah, who might be the Loons’ best player so far this year. But it seemed to work out just fine, with Minnesota taking a 3-0 win in Austin.
“I always felt that over the course of the season, we would revert back to that at some point,” manager Eric Ramsay said. “I felt like there was an inevitability that playing with both Tani [Oluwaseyi] and Kelvin in the front two would become sort of stale, for want of a better word, at some point. And we would have to find ways to be adaptable and flexible in terms of how we use a shape.”
It’s a little hard to give credit to the formation for the win. The first goal was a blunder by Austin keeper Brad Stuver, and the second came after an attacking set piece, meaning that neither could really be said to be a classic goal.
And of course, once the Loons were leading 2-0 — even in the first half — they were never going to be anything but a sensible, defense-first team for the rest of the game.
The final expected-goals tallies likely won’t be particularly kind to Minnesota, as Austin created a number of decent chances in the second half as it tried to rally from the deficit. And even after a 3-0 win, Ramsay wasn’t ready to throw away either of the formations the Loons have played over the past year — as long as one or both can set the group up for success.
“I think it almost reaffirms what I thought about the group, in that we would for sure not play 30-odd games with Tani and Kelvin as a front two,” he said. “It [the 5-2-3] was something that we did very well last year. We can defend very well in that shape and once we find our rhythm, we can attack as we want to attack.
“I’ll stress that we’re just not going to be a team that is going be successful on the basis of phases of possession that last 30 passes. You could see that in the characteristics of almost all the players that we have at the top of the pitch. They want to attack quickly. They’re really direct.”