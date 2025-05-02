Analysis: Minnesota United CSO Khaled El-Ahmad is building to win now and in the future

Sixteen points in 10 games? That goes for Austin (5-4-1) just like it goes for Minnesota (4-2-4). Teams that are comfortable without the ball? Minnesota is last in MLS in possession, Austin is third-last. Solid defenses? Five clean sheets for both squads this year, with one ugly result against Vancouver (5-1 for Austin, 3-1 for Minnesota) as the biggest blemish. One begins to wonder: Are these two teams actually the same team, in different jerseys? … Striker Kelvin Yeboah didn’t train with the Loons on Tuesday or Friday, and is questionable for Saturday’s game.