Analysis: Minnesota United CSO Khaled El-Ahmad is building to win now and in the future

The Loons have cash available, open spots on their roster and room for one or even two more designated players.

By Jon Marthaler

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 2, 2025 at 7:00PM
Minnesota United forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane (21) scored 11 goals in MLS play last season but has yet to score this season in 10 MLS games. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota United Chief Soccer Officer Khaled El-Ahmad has now been in charge in Blaine for a little more than a year. The Loons travel to Austin on Saturday, with El-Ahmad’s first real winter transfer window behind him, and the CSO’s vision for how he wants the Loons to compete is emerging.

In El-Ahmad’s words, it’s about being a club that will “make smart decisions with the resources that we have.”

“We have to be like an Atlético Madrid, or a [Borussia] Dortmund, and find our space,” he said, name-checking two huge European clubs that have historically competed with much bigger, richer rivals.

Looking back at the now-closed transfer window this winter, one can get an idea of what this means, to El-Ahmad.

It means making moves like bringing in wingback Julian Gressel, off waivers from Inter Miami. The Loons managed to acquire an American international, with almost 250 matches played in MLS, who’s still just 31 — without denting their salary cap or paying a transfer fee.

It means trying to find value in nontraditional markets. Even beyond their first-team signings this window, the Loons signed four undrafted college free agents this year to their second team, and have also brought in teenaged players from New Zealand and Sierra Leone — and one local product, Muba Nour of Brooklyn Park, after an open tryout last winter.

And above all, making smart decisions means being flexible, both now and in the future. “I wanted to keep flexibility for each window, so we can continue to improve,” said El-Ahmad.

“Flexibility” is a word that El-Ahmad applies to almost everything he’s trying to do, from the way he builds the roster, the way he conserves open roster spots and salary-budget space, even down to what the team looks like on the field.

“In sports there will always be that tension, between you have to win now, but then there’s also the responsibility of building a club over several seasons,” said El-Ahmad. “I think the squad we have can provide results now and it still gives us the flexibility to be sustainable, to play young players.”

The most immediate thing that fans have probably seen is a change in the team’s playing style. The Loons are pressing less and dropping their defensive line deeper. El-Ahmad says it’s different, but not a complete shift in philosophy.

“I came with specific principles,” he said. “Those principles are there, but the principles might have adjusted to be a little bit more situational, like by adapting to the players that we have and the situation we’re in.”

Loons

Analysis: Loons discover there’s a chunky gap between them and MLS’ best

Loons

Minnesota United absorbs a loss to a Vancouver team resting its best players

And since the Loons are playing with three midfielders instead of two, they’re dropping off more, letting other teams have the ball more because they think that’s the best way they can win. As El-Ahmad asked, rhetorically, “Would everyone be super excited if we high, high pressed, but lost all the games?”

Roster flexibility is key, too. The Loons have cash available, open spots on their senior roster, and room for one or even two more designated players.

If they can find ways to open some international roster spots — as in the past, when they’ve had players get green cards and thus count as domestic players — they can get to a point where they could sign any player they can convince to come, from anywhere, at any price they care to pay.

“I think we have a competitive team, and more depth, and some young talent, and experience, and the squad balance is balanced — with the ability to still do more,” said El-Ahmad. “And not just in the summer, but then flexibility next winter — and then just kind of keep building that stability because that’s the consistency we want at this club.”

Winning now is important for Minnesota. But El-Ahmad’s goals aren’t just about the potential for trophies in 2025. It’s about setting the club up so they can think about being successful every season — not just at the end of one specific transfer window.

Loons at Austin FC

7:30 p.m., Saturday at Q2 Stadium

TV; radio: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV; 1500-AM

Sixteen points in 10 games? That goes for Austin (5-4-1) just like it goes for Minnesota (4-2-4). Teams that are comfortable without the ball? Minnesota is last in MLS in possession, Austin is third-last. Solid defenses? Five clean sheets for both squads this year, with one ugly result against Vancouver (5-1 for Austin, 3-1 for Minnesota) as the biggest blemish. One begins to wonder: Are these two teams actually the same team, in different jerseys? … Striker Kelvin Yeboah didn’t train with the Loons on Tuesday or Friday, and is questionable for Saturday’s game.

about the writer

Jon Marthaler

Freelance

Jon Marthaler has been covering Minnesota soccer for more than 15 years, all the way back to the Minnesota Thunder.

See Moreicon

