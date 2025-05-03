When we moved here in 2010, I wondered what happened if you needed an ambulance or the sheriff. I found out when our then-2-year-old locked himself in my husband’s truck on a hot day. My husband was gone, I didn’t have the keys, and the dispatcher said it would take the deputy about 25 minutes to get there. The answer: You rely on yourself. I had picked up a big rock and was about to smash the driver’s side window when I heard our tractor growling down the road. My husband, just in time.