CLITHERALL, Minn. - Last weekend I started painting a closet we’re turning into a bathroom so that we, too, can be a two-holer family.
I primed the walls and ceiling, then turned to the window trim and baseboards. Whoops! It required a different primer, and we were out of paintbrushes.
No problem, right? Just run to the store and get more. Except the nearest hardware stores, about 15 miles away, were closed just then, and the big-box stores in Alexandria and Fergus Falls were more than 30 miles away. You don’t want to drive 60-plus miles just for a paintbrush.
When you live in rural Minnesota, you have to be organized. You have to make lists and plan ahead; in other words, you need the brain of a city planner and not a writer. I can’t tell you the number of times we have driven to Fergus Falls or Alexandria only to realize upon our return that we forgot the milk or the salad dressing or the doohickey needed for the next stage of plumbing.
Now, I love living rural. Just today I stepped outside our front door into a world of bird chatter, frogs croaking, and the wind moving through the spruce trees and the cottonwoods. It fills me with peace I can’t find amid the traffic and sirens and street lights of the city. The only thing I would trade it for — maybe — is a little apartment above a shop where you can watch all the goings-on of small-town life.
But rural life does present unique challenges. Just today a long-awaited boxed set of Star Wars movies arrived by UPS, but the order was wrong. Instead of “The Empire Strikes Back” it contained two newer movies we hadn’t ordered.
“You’d better contact the seller,” I told my husband.
“Then they’re going to want us to mail back the movies we didn’t order,” he said.