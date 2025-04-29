Loons

Minnesota United signs Inter Miami castoff Julian Gressel, a two-time MLS Cup winner

After seeming to fall from favor with Inter Miami, Julian Gressel was perhaps the top transfer target in MLS during the primary transfer window.

By Jon Marthaler

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
April 29, 2025 at 2:22PM
Julian Gressel, shown playing for D.C. United in 2022, is a native of Germany who played four years at Providence College. (Alex Brandon, Associated Press)

Minnesota United moved to shore up the right side of its attack on Tuesday, signing right winger Julian Gressel after he was waived by Inter Miami.

Gressel won an MLS Cup with Atlanta in 2018 and again with Columbus in 2023, and started 38 games across all competitions last season for the record-setting Miami team that won last year’s Supporters’ Shield.

Gressel seemed to fall out of favor with new coach Javier Mascherano, though, and has yet to play for the Herons this season — making him perhaps the top transfer target in MLS during the primary transfer window, which ended last Wednesday.

Miami’s motivation for the move seems to be salary-related. The MLS Players’ Association has yet to release its biannual salary guide for 2025, but in 2024, Gressel made just over $1 million.

Minnesota doesn’t have concerns with salary-cap room, but Miami does — especially if the Herons are hoping to bring in Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne this summer, something that’s been heavily rumored as a possibility.

The MLS waiver process is slightly different than other sports, in that it includes a component of how much salary the claiming team is willing to pay. To quote the rules: “The player will be awarded based on a number of factors, including but not limited to, waiver order and which club is willing to absorb a salary budget charge that is meaningfully higher than other clubs.”

It all added up to a big-time bargain for Minnesota. The Loons are now getting a hugely experienced MLS player, one who fills a genuine need for them — and without giving up anything for him at all, besides paying some of his salary.

“He’s been a serial winner, and that’s something that we want to add to what we’ve got,” said manager Eric Ramsay. “If you would script the type of player that we need at the moment, to give us some depth and competition on the right-hand side and in midfield … he certainly provides that.”

Gressel could slot in easily at wingback, a position he played with Columbus down the stretch in 2023 — either in relief of Bongokuhle Hlongwane, or to give Hlongwane a chance to play more as a forward, which has always been the South African’s more natural position.

Gressel also could fit in as a right-sided midfielder in Minnesota’s 5-3-2 formation, in the spot that’s been filled by Robin Lod for most of the season. That would allow the Loons to rotate their veteran midfield, as they integrate young signings Owen Gene (who’s slowly returning from an ankle injury) and Hoyeon Jung.

“If we’re not going to have loads and loads of depth, we’re not going fill all the spots, we want a versatile player — and he certainly gives you that,” said Ramsay, who wouldn’t commit to playing him either in midfield or at wingback.

Ramsay also specifically mentioned his set-piece skills as a right-footed player, something the Loons — who usually depend on left-footers Joaquín Pereyra and Joseph Rosales — don’t have.

At 31, Gressel will be one of the oldest Loons, but also brings a wealth of experience. He won Rookie of the Year in 2017 with Atlanta United, and has made 248 appearances in his MLS career.

He grew up in Germany, but moved to the United States and played four years for Providence College before Atlanta took him with the eighth pick of the 2017 draft. He became a U.S. citizen in 2022, and has played six times for the U.S. Men’s National Team since.

A player of his pedigree likely had many potential suitors, but Ramsay and others managed to convince him that Minnesota was the place for a family man – despite any complaints about the weather.

“I can sell it to someone like him who’s got kids,” said Ramsay. “I can sell it from my experience pretty genuinely. … I think he’s had a conversation with Wil Trapp. I think he knows [assistant coach] Zarek [Valentin] well, so it’s easy for those guys to sell what a good thing we’re onto here and how it feels to be here with young kids.”

And it’s not like he hasn’t experienced Minnesota’s weather before. Gressel’s first MLS assist came in one of the most infamous losses in Loons history – Atlanta’s 6-1 snow-bowl drubbing of Minnesota in the Loons’ first home game in MLS.

Jon Marthaler

Jon Marthaler has been covering Minnesota soccer for more than 15 years, all the way back to the Minnesota Thunder.

