Minnesota United finally scored another goal, its first in more than three games.
Unfortunately, by the time the Loons managed one, the Vancouver Whitecaps had already scored three.
Minnesota’s eight-game unbeaten streak became a three-game winless streak when the Loons were humbled 3-1 at home by the league-leading Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday afternoon. Sebastian Berhalter scored to get Vancouver off the mark, then Pedro Vite tallied twice in five minutes to bury the home team.
An 80th-minute goal from Wil Trapp broke the scoreless run for Minnesota. Trapp has scored the past two Loons goals this season, improbable for a team that plays so many attacking weapons every week.
The loss ended Minnesota’s unbeaten streak at eight — and the Loons have just two points in their past three games, despite playing twice at home and once against Toronto, perhaps the worst team in MLS.
How it happened
For the third consecutive week, Minnesota was playing a team that was missing a huge chunk of its starting lineup. Toronto and FC Dallas were beset by injuries, but Vancouver was simply looking at the bigger picture; the Whitecaps played Inter Miami in a Concacaf Cup semifinal Thursday, and the return leg is Wednesday.
The Whitecaps began the game without leading scorer Brian White, their entire three-man midfield and three of their four starting defenders. Only two outfield players remained from their Thursday victory against Miami; only one, center back Ranko Veselinovic, played more than a half in that game.