The Loons travel to Austin next week to take on a squad whose profile might seem awfully familiar to Loons fans: excellent defensively, comfortable without the ball, problems finding the back of the net. Los Verdes have allowed just 10 goals in 10 games this season, with five of those coming in just one game against Vancouver. Despite spending a ton on attacking talent in the offseason, including $10 million on striker Brandon Vasquez, Austin has scored just seven times this year.