For the second week in a row, the Minnesota United defense was impenetrable — but its offense was punchless, and the game Saturday at Allianz Field ended in the Loons’ second consecutive 0-0 draw, this time with FC Dallas.
The Dallas starting lineup was missing former MLS MVP Lucho Acosta and a designated player, striker Petar Musa. Dallas was also missing two former U.S. national team players and several other recognizable names.
So, easy pickings for Minnesota United, undefeated in seven games and returning home from a two-game road trip as conquering heroes?
Not hardly.
The visitors managed to drag the heavily favored Loons into a game that at times looked less like a soccer game and more like a scrum after the whistle in hockey. The Loons couldn’t find a way to escape the fight and find a goal.
“When we’ve done so well the previous few games, particularly on the road, and then to come home to feed off the crowd’s energy — to come home with one point, it’s pretty disappointing,“ the Loons’ Michael Boxall said.
How it happened
When the pregame lineups came out, and the FCD lineup was missing not only all of the team’s injured players but also Acosta, a former All-Star, it seemed like the Loons might have an easy ride.
For the first quarter-hour or so, the Loons played like they thought so, too.