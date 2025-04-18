Dayne St. Clair has been the starter since 2022 for the Loons, and most numbers rate him as an above-average keeper, just about in the top ten in MLS. His contract, though, is up at the end of this season, which would put the 28-year-old on the free-agent market — someplace the Loons can’t afford to have him, especially given what he brings to the team in terms of leadership and personality. And the Loons don’t have an obvious plan behind St. Clair.