Minnesota United didn’t play its best game in a 0-0 draw at Toronto on Saturday. Facing a Toronto side that was set up, more than any other team this year, to deny its opponent chances to counterattack, the Loons couldn’t figure out a way to break through.
Eventually, they ended up with just one shot on target, no shots of any kind in the final 25 minutes, and one certainty: If they keep having success, this sort of thing is going to keep happening.
“We are going to now encounter teams that are very, very conscious of the way in which we’ve had success over the course of the first seven games, or the first eight games I should say,” Loons coach Eric Ramsay said. “It’s going to be a process of iteration for us in that sense as we encounter new challenges. As we encounter the opposition adapting to us, we will adapt for sure.”
The Loons had nearly half the possession, and probably had more possession in Toronto’s half than vice versa — but that didn’t lead to much in the way of chances. Nicolás Romero’s shot on target and Bongokuhle Hlongwane’s early-first-half miss were the only two chances of the game that could be rated anywhere above average.
Romero hit the keeper, and Hlongwane’s shot would have missed the goal by a mile if it hadn’t rebounded off an unsuspecting Kelvin Yeboah.
Even Minnesota’s set pieces, usually a strength, created very little. “That’s another thing in terms of adaptation to the opposition,” Ramsay said. “Of course the opposition will spend a large portion of their week — based on our set play threat — working on set plays,” said Ramsay. “So we sharpen their focus, we heighten the level of attention that the opposition have in those moments, and then it becomes another problem for us.”
It’s a good problem to have, in the sense that the Loons are now respected enough to make other teams adapt to them. The issue now is taking that next step and breaking down teams determined to stop them.
Robin Lod, alone on the right
Two-fifths of the Loons’ entries into the final third of the field came down the left-hand side of the attack, the usual station for the steadily improving Joaquín Pereyra. On the other side, though, Robin Lod — the team’s All-Star last season — seemed to be struggling.