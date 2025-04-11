In June, U.S. Bank Stadium will host something Minnesota’s never seen before: a knockout game in a major international tournament. And Concacaf has gone one better, by putting a doubleheader in Minneapolis.
On June 29, two of the quarterfinals of the Gold Cup — the biannual tournament for men’s international teams in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean — are coming to U.S. Bank Stadium. Games will be at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Assuming it works like other Concacaf events, like when Allianz Field hosted group-stage games in 2019, ticket packages will include seats for both games.
The groups for the tournament are as follows:
Group A: Mexico, Costa Rica, Suriname, Dominican Republic
Group B: Canada, Honduras, El Salvador, Curacao
Group C: Panama, Jamaica, Guatemala, Guadeloupe
Group D: United States, Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago, Saudi Arabia
The quarterfinals will cross over between the groups. The first-place team from Group A will play the second-place team from Group D, and vice versa, and the same is true of Groups B and C — so the matchups are 1A vs. 2D, 1D vs. 2A, 1B vs. 2C, and 1C vs. 2B.