On June 29, two of the quarterfinals of the Gold Cup — the biannual tournament for men’s international teams in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean — are coming to U.S. Bank Stadium. Games will be at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Assuming it works like other Concacaf events, like when Allianz Field hosted group-stage games in 2019, ticket packages will include seats for both games.