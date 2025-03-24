On April 10, CONCACAF will hold a made-for-TV event to conduct the draw for this summer’s Gold Cup, which will hold games at U.S. Bank Stadium in June.
One request: Can the good folks at CONCACAF be sure to send us some teams other than the U.S. men’s national team?
The USMNT has endured bleak eras before, but most of them came in the prehistoric days of U.S. Soccer. The Nations League Finals last weekend, though, were a real throwback to the lost decades: Not only did the U.S. fail, nobody was even in the stands to see it.
The U.S. managed to lose at home to Panama, a reprise of last summer’s depressing exit from Copa América. The Americans followed that up by losing to Canada, again at home, for the first time in a competitive match since 1957.
Put it together with last September’s loss to Canada in a friendly, and it was the first time the USMNT had lost two home games in a row to their northern neighbors since … ever.
The Nations League Finals were the first two high-profile games of Mauricio Pochettino’s tenure as manager of the U.S. men’s team. Gregg Berhalter was fired last summer, after his team lost to Panama at home. Fast-forward a few months and a few million dollars for U.S. Soccer to make its latest attempt at a marquee hire of a world-famous coach, and the U.S. is again losing to Panama at home.
Pochettino ended his postgame news conference after the loss to Canada by saying, “Sorry, guys. We feel shame,” which I’m sure will energize the American fans, whose interest seems to be reaching a low point for the past three decades.
You could see that from the crowds for the U.S. games at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. CONCACAF and U.S. Soccer priced the tickets so high that only a few thousand fans saw fit to open their wallets and show up to watch Team USA in the early game, either on Thursday or on Sunday.