Kelvin Yeboah’s first goal of Saturday’s 2-2 draw with the LA Galaxy, like his first goal this season, probably isn’t going to go on his highlight reel.
Not that it won’t look just fine as part of his team-leading tally of four goals.
“I’m also pleased that he’s scoring a certain type of goal at the moment as well,” coach Eric Ramsay said. “I think he’s learning the value of a goal that isn’t the most glamorous, off a set play, and he’s in the right position at the right time and he’s worked really hard at that.”
It came from a long Loons throw-in, one that fell to Anthony Markanich, who hooked a shot in at Galaxy goalkeeper John McCarthy. After McCarthy, scrambling, couldn’t hold on to the shot, Yeboah was there to poke in the loose ball.
Yeboah referred to the goal as a “Pippo Inzaghi” goal, something that may have confused those who don’t remember the former Italian striker. Maybe the best way to describe Inzaghi was the following quote, from legendary player and manager Johan Cruyff: “He can’t actually play football at all. He’s just always in the right position.”
Inzaghi, who scored more than 200 goals across four teams in Italy, plus 25 more for the national team, probably would disagree.
Yeboah got his second of the game from the penalty spot, giving him his fourth multigoal game in his first 17 games for Minnesota United. Only Kevin Molino, Darwin Quintero and Emanuel Reynoso had more multigoal games for the Loons in the MLS era; Ethan Finlay also had four.
The striker changed his run-up for the penalty, eschewing his pause in the middle of the run-up and simply sprinting forward and banging home the goal — a departure from last year, when he scored four times from the spot.