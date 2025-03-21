Sports

Podcast: Ex-Gophers dominate tourney; A conversation with Minnesota United’s Eric Ramsay

Host Michael Rand starts with the dominance of Pharrel Payne (Texas A&M) and Elijah Hawkins (Texas Tech) on the first day of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Minnesota United soccer manager Eric Ramsay joins the show

By Michael Rand

March 21, 2025 at 2:14PM
Pharrel Payne (left) and Eric Ramsay.

Host Michael Rand starts with the dominance of Pharrel Payne (Texas A&M) and Elijah Hawkins (Texas Tech) on the first day of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Both ex-Gophers left for more NIL money this past offseason, which had a direct impact on Ben Johnson eventually getting fired.

10:00: Minnesota United soccer manager Eric Ramsay joins the show to talk about adjusting to Major League Soccer, his path to get here and what he has learned from other Minnesota teams.

34:00: Two key injuries and one big game.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

