Every year since 2020, the venerable American soccer statistics website American Soccer Analytics has ranked the analytics departments of MLS teams.
And for the first four years, Minnesota United always landed in the bottom tier — as did Saturday afternoon’s opponent, the LA Galaxy. And what’s the original title of that tier, referring to the apparent attitude of teams at the bottom?
“The game’s not played on a spreadsheet, mate.”
That zinger came to define the public perception of the Loons’ attitude toward data in soccer, complete with the imagined voice of a classic English soccer traditionalist. Minnesota had zero staff members with an analytics-focused job title, and so from the outside, it appeared that Minnesota was stuck in the backwards, numbers-free days of yore.
By summer 2024, the Loons had finally hired an employee with a job title that included the word “analytics.” So they managed to escape the bottom tier of the yearly ranking — though they still finished in last place in a league-wide survey of other teams’ analytics staff members, showing how little regard the rest of MLS had for Minnesota’s analytical skills.
Despite that, the ASA writers hinted at more, writing, “We have also heard that Minnesota is working with at least one group of anonymous soccer analytics consultants.”
In March, that anonymous group was revealed: it was, well, American Soccer Analytics.
A more complete picture
As it turned out, the partnership between Minnesota United and ASA’s consulting arm dated all the way back to October 2023, back before the Loons had hired new chief soccer officer Khaled El-Ahmad or new manager Eric Ramsay.