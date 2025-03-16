Analysis: Loons are unreserved about their frustration after reserves preside over flop at KC

“There is not one part of me that puts that entirely on the players, nor individually on the players that came on,” Ramsay said. “It was a combination of my decision-making, our decision-making, the way in which the players on the pitch absorbed the subs, and of course the way in which they performed as they came on. We as a collective have to look at ourselves in a really harsh way there, because there’s almost an inexplicable drop-off.”