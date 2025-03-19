Everyone around Minnesota United is excited about Inter Miami’s visit on May 10, coming as it does with the possibility of seeing the greatest soccer player in history play at Allianz Field.
The key word there: possibility.
For all his greatness, Lionel Messi is neither ageless nor indefatigable, nor is he required to play in every one of Miami’s games. And so some teams — Vancouver last season, Houston a few weeks ago — have planned big events when Miami was on their home schedule, only to see the guest of honor fail to show up.
The game in Houston was Miami’s fourth game in a stretch that had the Herons playing eight games in 26 days, thanks to the CONCACAF Champions Cup. So resting Messi made sense for the visitors, which was still small consolation to all the people in pink Inter Miami jerseys in the stands in Houston.
The Argentinian legend missed the team’s next two games as well, before returning last Thursday in the CCC, and then playing the entire game last Sunday at Atlanta United. It’s the sort of match schedule you might expect for a 37-year-old, except that Messi is no ordinary soccer senior citizen.
Miami’s trip to Minnesota comes at a better time in its schedule, in terms of potential rest days. Inter Miami won’t have a midweek game the week beforehand, though they are scheduled to go to San Jose four days after the game in Minnesota.
Unlike Vancouver — and for that matter San Jose — the flight from Miami to the Twin Cities is merely long, rather than transcontinental. And Allianz Field has natural grass, rather than the Vancouver artificial turf that could be counted on to rattle aged knees. It must be said, though, that Houston had a grass field and a short flight, too.
As much as we might study flight times and playing surfaces, there’s simply no predicting what first-year Miami coach (and certified Friend of Messi) Javier Mascherano might do with his compatriot. Any team in the world is better with Messi on it, but Miami has shown the ability to win without him, and the Herons have a packed schedule this year — including playing in the Club World Cup in June.