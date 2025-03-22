Loons

Minnesota United endures a draw with LA Galaxy that was moments from being a victory

The Loons, reminiscent of a week previous, gave up a goal in the 90th minute after taking a lead in the 87th.

By Jon Marthaler

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
March 22, 2025 at 10:56PM
Minnesota United forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane, left, and LA Galaxy forward Diego Fagundez compete for possession during the first half Saturday at Allianz Field. (Abbie Parr)

In a vacuum, Minnesota United probably would have been happy with the point that the team earned Saturday, after a 2-2 draw with the LA Galaxy. Given that the game was during an international break, against the defending MLS Cup champions, even a home draw would have seemed more like a point gained than two points dropped.

But in the end, the draw felt like a missed opportunity for the Loons to exorcise some demons. Given that the game was against the Galaxy, the authors of Minnesota’s playoff exit last season; given the international absences, which were the cause of so many of the Loons’ struggles in summer 2024; even given last week’s “sickening” collapse against Sporting Kansas City, to use manager Eric Ramsay’s word.

And especially, given that they led as the game entered the 90th minute.

An 87th-minute penalty kick from Kelvin Yeboah had given the Loons hope for a spirit-lifting win over the Galaxy, but for the second consecutive week, the Loons defense couldn’t hold on to a late lead. This time, it was Galaxy center back Emiro Garces, who got on the end of a second ball after a Galaxy set piece, and drove the equalizer inside the post.

What it means

The Loons were missing five starters thanks to international duty, a familiar and haunting recall of last summer’s swoon that began when Minnesota had eight players depart for summer tournaments. By halftime, they were down another, as Hassani Dotson limped off injured following a heavy first-half challenge.

Ramsay was “frustrated” at his team’s inability to close out the game but was pretty pleased with the overall ability of his team to weather the departures this time around.

“We’ve shown real strength in depth in the sense that we could rely on five players to come into the team today and replace five internationals, against a team that hasn’t lost any,” he said. “So we feel very satisfied in that sense, and certainly those who came in will get a real pat on the back.”

Play of the game

The long throw-in might not be the most beautiful play in soccer, but the Loons are proud of the work they put into that set piece — and in the 18th minute, it paid off again. Jefferson Diaz won the second ball after the initial throw-in, and Anthony Markanich hooked in a maybe-cross-maybe-shot that Galaxy goalkeeper John McCarthy spilled right into the path of Yeboah. Minnesota’s goal-scorer won’t miss a lot of chances from 5 yards out in front of a mostly open net.

Yeboah said that the coaches are always working on him to score what he called a “Pippo Inzaghi goal,” after the standout Italian striker who was known for poaching goals. “We’re so grateful that it’s working and it’s really paying off,” he said.

Turning point

Eight minutes after the Loons had taken the lead, Minnesota’s old hero brought the Galaxy back level. Christian Ramirez got in front of Morris Duggan at the near post, and flicked on a header that cleared both Duggan and keeper Alec Smir.

The true moment of quality came from right winger Gabriel Pec, who beat Markanich in a 50-50 duel on the ball — which gave Galaxy right back Miki Yamane all the time in the world to float in the cross from which Ramirez scored.

Up next

One year ago, Minnesota played Real Salt Lake four times — twice in the regular season, and twice in the playoffs. All four ended in draws, and two of them were scoreless draws; if it hadn’t been for the excitement of the Loons winning two penalty shootouts in the playoffs, the games would have been almost drama-free. Next week, RSL visits Minnesota for the first time, with “draw” once again the heavy favorite.

Jon Marthaler

Freelance

Jon Marthaler has been covering Minnesota soccer for more than 15 years, all the way back to the Minnesota Thunder.

