In a vacuum, Minnesota United probably would have been happy with the point that the team earned Saturday, after a 2-2 draw with the LA Galaxy. Given that the game was during an international break, against the defending MLS Cup champions, even a home draw would have seemed more like a point gained than two points dropped.
But in the end, the draw felt like a missed opportunity for the Loons to exorcise some demons. Given that the game was against the Galaxy, the authors of Minnesota’s playoff exit last season; given the international absences, which were the cause of so many of the Loons’ struggles in summer 2024; even given last week’s “sickening” collapse against Sporting Kansas City, to use manager Eric Ramsay’s word.
And especially, given that they led as the game entered the 90th minute.
An 87th-minute penalty kick from Kelvin Yeboah had given the Loons hope for a spirit-lifting win over the Galaxy, but for the second consecutive week, the Loons defense couldn’t hold on to a late lead. This time, it was Galaxy center back Emiro Garces, who got on the end of a second ball after a Galaxy set piece, and drove the equalizer inside the post.
What it means
The Loons were missing five starters thanks to international duty, a familiar and haunting recall of last summer’s swoon that began when Minnesota had eight players depart for summer tournaments. By halftime, they were down another, as Hassani Dotson limped off injured following a heavy first-half challenge.
Ramsay was “frustrated” at his team’s inability to close out the game but was pretty pleased with the overall ability of his team to weather the departures this time around.
“We’ve shown real strength in depth in the sense that we could rely on five players to come into the team today and replace five internationals, against a team that hasn’t lost any,” he said. “So we feel very satisfied in that sense, and certainly those who came in will get a real pat on the back.”
Play of the game
The long throw-in might not be the most beautiful play in soccer, but the Loons are proud of the work they put into that set piece — and in the 18th minute, it paid off again. Jefferson Diaz won the second ball after the initial throw-in, and Anthony Markanich hooked in a maybe-cross-maybe-shot that Galaxy goalkeeper John McCarthy spilled right into the path of Yeboah. Minnesota’s goal-scorer won’t miss a lot of chances from 5 yards out in front of a mostly open net.