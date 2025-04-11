As of Wednesday, Oluwaseyi said he already had 25 family and friends coming to the game, a rundown that reads more like a list of graduation invitees: friends from school, his best friend’s parents, some youth soccer coaches, and so on. By the time the game rolls around on Saturday afternoon, the two local boys made good might have an entire section of BMO Stadium cheering for the Loons — or, at least, for one of the visitors’ forwards, and their goalkeeper.