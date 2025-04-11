Minnesota United’s trip to Toronto on Saturday afternoon is just another don’t-forget-the-passport road trip for most, a “free hit,” as manager Eric Ramsay described it two weeks ago — a chance to pick up some points against an Eastern Conference team.
Except, that is, for Dayne St. Clair and Tani Oluwaseyi. For those two, they get an extra responsibility on Saturday: ticket broker.
“Me and Tani are just trying to split however many that we get allotted in half, and just maximize as much as we can,” said St. Clair.
The Canadian Loons are both from the Toronto area — St. Clair from Mississauga, Oluwaseyi from Pickering. And while St. Clair is in his sixth year in MLS, and Oluwaseyi in his third, this is both players’ first chance to play a game for Minnesota United in their hometown.
Blame the ridiculously unbalanced MLS schedule, which hasn’t taken the Loons to Toronto since 2019.
“I think I’ve played two games in Toronto with Canada, but I didn’t play in either of those games, so this will be the first time,” said Oluwaseyi.
As of Wednesday, Oluwaseyi said he already had 25 family and friends coming to the game, a rundown that reads more like a list of graduation invitees: friends from school, his best friend’s parents, some youth soccer coaches, and so on. By the time the game rolls around on Saturday afternoon, the two local boys made good might have an entire section of BMO Stadium cheering for the Loons — or, at least, for one of the visitors’ forwards, and their goalkeeper.
Despite being steeped in soccer as kids, neither player said he grew up as a Toronto FC diehard. Oluwaseyi said he was more of a Premier League follower; St. Clair pointed out that Toronto didn’t join MLS until he was already 10 years old.