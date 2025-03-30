With Minnesota United midfielder Hassani Dotson set to miss an extended stretch of time following surgery on his knee last week, the Loons need the rest of the midfield to pick up the slack.
Luckily for them, Joaquín Pereyra seems ready to go.
Pereyra had perhaps his best game for the Loons on Saturday night against Real Salt Lake, fizzing all over the offensive end of the field. It culminated with his second assist of the year, a spinning, 50-yard right-footed pass that was perfectly weighted into the path of Tani Oluwaseyi for the striker’s second goal.
“Oh, it was incredible — and with his weak foot, too,” Oluwaseyi said. “He doesn’t really touch the ball much with his right.”
Said Pereyra, in Spanish: “I decided to hit it first time. It’s also clear that I don’t use my right foot much, but today was a great pass. And obviously the ball would have been worthless if Tani hadn’t finished it well, but it ended up being a goal.”
Pereyra played seven games last fall for the Loons, after arriving in the summer transfer window, but tallied only one assist. This season, though, he’s started more strongly.
“I feel better — obviously, much better than last season, like it happens with everyone, everywhere,” Pereyra said. “It took me a while to adapt to the league. But now I’m more comfortable than I’ve been here in a long time. I feel very good. I feel calm.”
Last week against the Galaxy was the first time Pereyra had played the entire 90 minutes in a Loons jersey, a sign that the coaching staff was beginning to trust him not only to create but to help close out games defensively. Saturday, he was subbed out in the 65th minute — but manager Eric Ramsay said it was solely because Pereyra had earned a first-half yellow card and Ramsay didn’t want him to get a second.