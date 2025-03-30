Loons

Analysis: Minnesota United’s Joaquín Pereyra emerging just in time

Pereyra continued his strong play Saturday in a win over Real Salt Lake, evidence he’ll be helpful in Hassani Dotson’s absence.

By Jon Marthaler

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
March 30, 2025 at 3:00PM
Loons midfielder Joaquín Pereyra, shown during a game against the LA Galaxy and defender Zanka on March 22, is emerging as an important player for Minnesota United. (Abbie Parr/The Associated Press)

With Minnesota United midfielder Hassani Dotson set to miss an extended stretch of time following surgery on his knee last week, the Loons need the rest of the midfield to pick up the slack.

Luckily for them, Joaquín Pereyra seems ready to go.

Pereyra had perhaps his best game for the Loons on Saturday night against Real Salt Lake, fizzing all over the offensive end of the field. It culminated with his second assist of the year, a spinning, 50-yard right-footed pass that was perfectly weighted into the path of Tani Oluwaseyi for the striker’s second goal.

“Oh, it was incredible — and with his weak foot, too,” Oluwaseyi said. “He doesn’t really touch the ball much with his right.”

Said Pereyra, in Spanish: “I decided to hit it first time. It’s also clear that I don’t use my right foot much, but today was a great pass. And obviously the ball would have been worthless if Tani hadn’t finished it well, but it ended up being a goal.”

Pereyra played seven games last fall for the Loons, after arriving in the summer transfer window, but tallied only one assist. This season, though, he’s started more strongly.

“I feel better — obviously, much better than last season, like it happens with everyone, everywhere,” Pereyra said. “It took me a while to adapt to the league. But now I’m more comfortable than I’ve been here in a long time. I feel very good. I feel calm.”

Last week against the Galaxy was the first time Pereyra had played the entire 90 minutes in a Loons jersey, a sign that the coaching staff was beginning to trust him not only to create but to help close out games defensively. Saturday, he was subbed out in the 65th minute — but manager Eric Ramsay said it was solely because Pereyra had earned a first-half yellow card and Ramsay didn’t want him to get a second.

“In particular in the last three games, I think what you saw for him tonight was a really strong performance with and without the ball,” Ramsay said. “Without the ball, I’ve got to say, in his time here, he’s really improved.

“You saw today he didn’t want to come off on 65 minutes, and that is a sign of a player that smells blood, feels like he’s in a really good vein of form and had really good rhythm. And it was a shame we had to disrupt that, but I think [it was] justified, all in all.”

Freedom on the right for Hlongwane, Diaz

Real Salt Lake playmaker Diego Luna is, nominally, lined up on the right-hand side of a 4-2-3-1 formation. That said, Luna has the freedom to roam wherever he wants, which usually means that when RSL has the ball, he’s somewhere near the center of the field.

Related Coverage

Loons

Minnesota United, with two goals from Oluwaseyi, wins a cold, wet one over Real Salt Lake

Loons

Loons defender Markanich isn’t the only one in his family playing pro soccer

Loons

Analysis: Loons' scoring leader shows again the right spot matters as much as the right shot

Which also meant that, if Minnesota could earn a turnover, an awful lot of (sodden) green turf was open in front of the Loons.

It’s precisely what happened on the Loons’ first goal. When the ball turned over, Luna was all the way on the other side of the field, meaning right wingback Bongokuhle Hlongwane could dribble the ball out of his own half and right center back Jefferson Diaz could push down the field, overlapping outside Hlongwane.

Hlongwane passed to Oluwaseyi in the center, Robin Lod knocked it wide to Diaz, and the center back had plenty of time to land a perfect cross in the penalty area for Oluwaseyi to rise up and head home.

Looking at the average positions of the players for the game, Hlongwane was forward so often that he looks like he was lined up as a midfielder, not the right back in a back five.

“We want to make sure that Bongi [Hlongwane] has license to attack as if he’s a winger,” Ramsay said. “I think tonight, when we’re at our best, we had enough passes to make sure that we can get Bongi where he needs to be. And I always felt like home games would give us a platform to do that.”

Early in the season, the Loons were having trouble getting Hlongwane forward far enough to do any damage, mostly because they were counter-attacking so quickly that he could only make his way up the field for goal kicks and other set plays. Against RSL, though, Hlongwane was more effective offensively than he’s been in any game this season — as much by design as anything else.

about the writer

about the writer

Jon Marthaler

Freelance

Jon Marthaler has been covering Minnesota soccer for more than 15 years, all the way back to the Minnesota Thunder.

See Moreicon

More from Loons

See More

Loons

Analysis: Minnesota United midfielder is emerging just in time

Jon Marthaler
card image

Joaquín Pereyra continued his strong play Saturday in a win over Real Salt Lake, evidence he’ll be helpful in Hassani Dotson’s absence.

Loons

Minnesota United, with two goals from Oluwaseyi, wins a cold, wet one over Real Salt Lake

card image

St. Paul

After years of waiting, St. Paul residents and United fans cheer small signs of progress for development by Allianz Field

Allianz Field is the new home of Minnesota United and professional soccer in the Twin Cities.