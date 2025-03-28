Minnesota United’s Anthony Markanich isn’t the only one in his family playing pro soccer

Minnesota United defender Anthony Markanich has carved out a role with the Loons since Minnesota traded for him near the end of last summer. He’s the team’s backup left wingback, a position that comes with more potential playing time than other backup roles.
We’ve seen the position’s importance already this year, as Markanich has started four of five games after an injury to starter Joseph Rosales — and it’s still unclear which player will start Saturday night against Real Salt Lake.
Not that competition is anything new for the 25-year-old Markanich. Given that his identical twin brother, Nick, is also a pro soccer player, it’s fair to say that he’s been competing his entire life.
“Oh, we fought over everything,” Anthony said.
The twins have an older sister, Taylor, who also played college soccer — but maybe should have become a referee instead, after the amount of discipline she had to dole out. “When we were growing up, she’d just put us in time out,” Anthony said.
Anthony scored a goal in preseason for the Loons. It might not go on his official record, but it still put him in the lead on the 2025 Markanich family scoresheet, on which Anthony now leads Nick 1-0.
This is likely what Anthony wants to focus on, given that last season, Nick finished the year ahead 30-0.
Nick, the younger of the two by eight minutes, had a breakout season last year for Charleston in the second-division USL Championship. He scored ten more goals than any other player in the league and seven more than anyone else in American men’s professional soccer — enough to earn him a transfer to Europe, to play for CD Castellón in the Spanish second division.