Minnesota United’s Anthony Markanich isn’t the only one in his family playing pro soccer

“We’ve now got someone really pushing Joe [Rosales], really competing with Joe, and someone that I can rely on — but also the players can rely on,” said manager Eric Ramsay of Anthony. “I feel like he’s one of those guys that you get a consistent level of performance from. … He’s pretty quiet off the pitch, but he’s a real competitor on the pitch, and I’m sure when the players see him in the lineup, you know what you’re getting from him.”