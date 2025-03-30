The Land of 10,000 Lakes gained another Saturday night, this one running from one penalty spot to the center circle at Allianz Field. But not even a new body of water, the driving rain or near-freezing temperatures could slow down Tani Oluwaseyi.
The Canadian striker, who had two goals in his last game for the Loons and one more for Canada during the international break, scored a goal on either side of halftime, and Minnesota beat Real Salt Lake 2-0.
It was a dominating performance for Minnesota, which probably should have scored more times in a first half that saw RSL go without a shot on target. The visitors didn’t manage to test Loons keeper Dayne St. Clair until they were already losing by two goals.
“I felt like in the first half it was one of our most complete performances so far,” manager Eric Ramsay said. “I felt like we were really good, really dominant, everything we expected us to be at home.”
It was the first time in the past seven meetings of the teams that the game wasn’t tied at the final whistle.
What it means
Minnesota entered the night with eight points in the standings — and the sinking feeling it should have been 12. The Loons blew leads in both of their previous games, including a three-goal collapse against Sporting Kansas City and a 90th-minute-goal allowed against the LA Galaxy.
Advanced stats have pointed to Minnesota being among the league’s best teams so far this season, with only those late collapses held against them. That the Loons were able to close out the win Saturday and take all three points will be an early-season shot of confidence — and the reversal of an ugly trend.
Play of the game
Oluwaseyi’s first-half goal came after a nifty set of one-touch passes that began in the Loons’ defensive half. Jefferson Diaz, the right center back, and Bongokuhle Hlongwane, the right wingback, had lots of room to roam in this game. RSL’s Diego Luna, nominally the left midfielder, has license to roam all over the field — which put him on the wrong side of the center circle. Hlongwane and an overlapping Diaz combined with Robin Lod to move the ball down the field, then Diaz placed a pinpoint cross onto the forehead of Oluwaseyi. The striker headed it home, and goalkeeper Rafael Cabral didn’t even have time to move.