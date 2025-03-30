Oluwaseyi’s first-half goal came after a nifty set of one-touch passes that began in the Loons’ defensive half. Jefferson Diaz, the right center back, and Bongokuhle Hlongwane, the right wingback, had lots of room to roam in this game. RSL’s Diego Luna, nominally the left midfielder, has license to roam all over the field — which put him on the wrong side of the center circle. Hlongwane and an overlapping Diaz combined with Robin Lod to move the ball down the field, then Diaz placed a pinpoint cross onto the forehead of Oluwaseyi. The striker headed it home, and goalkeeper Rafael Cabral didn’t even have time to move.