Minnesota United signs midfielder Hoyeon Jung from South Korea

The Loons announced the signing of Hoyeon Jung two days after they signed Argentine defender Nicolás Romero to a similar contract.

By Joe Christensen

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 1, 2025 at 9:35PM
Loons players celebrate during a victory over St. Louis City last October at Allianz Field. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota United is following through on its stated goal of getting younger this offseason.

On Saturday, the Loons announced their signing of Korean midfielder Hoyeon Jung to a three-year contract with an option for 2028.

Jung, 24, played in South Korea’s top soccer league with Gwangju FC, scoring three goals with 14 assists in 113 appearances. For the Loons, he’ll occupy an international roster spot.

The announcement came two days after the Loons signed 21-year-old Argentine defender Nicolás Romero. And, according to a source, the Loons have also been negotiating a deal with midfielder Owen Gene, 21, who is with Amiens in the French second division.

“Hoyeon is a versatile, dynamic midfielder adding additional competition and options into our midfield,” Loons chief soccer officer Khaled El-Ahmad said in the news release.

Jung added: “I am truly delighted to join Minnesota United FC. I am excited for this new challenge and grateful for the opportunity to grow alongside the team.”

Joe Christensen

Sports team leader

Joe Christensen, a Minnesota Star Tribune sports team leader, graduated from the University of Minnesota and spent 15 years covering Major League Baseball, including stops at the Riverside Press-Enterprise and Baltimore Sun. He joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2005 and spent four years covering Gophers football.

