Minnesota United is following through on its stated goal of getting younger this offseason.
Minnesota United signs midfielder Hoyeon Jung from South Korea
The Loons announced the signing of Hoyeon Jung two days after they signed Argentine defender Nicolás Romero to a similar contract.
On Saturday, the Loons announced their signing of Korean midfielder Hoyeon Jung to a three-year contract with an option for 2028.
Jung, 24, played in South Korea’s top soccer league with Gwangju FC, scoring three goals with 14 assists in 113 appearances. For the Loons, he’ll occupy an international roster spot.
The announcement came two days after the Loons signed 21-year-old Argentine defender Nicolás Romero. And, according to a source, the Loons have also been negotiating a deal with midfielder Owen Gene, 21, who is with Amiens in the French second division.
“Hoyeon is a versatile, dynamic midfielder adding additional competition and options into our midfield,” Loons chief soccer officer Khaled El-Ahmad said in the news release.
Jung added: “I am truly delighted to join Minnesota United FC. I am excited for this new challenge and grateful for the opportunity to grow alongside the team.”
The Loons announced the signing of Hoyeon Jung two days after they signed Argentine defender Nicolás Romero to a similar contract.