Jeong, who is 24, has been a regular in the lineup for Gwangju FC in South Korea’s first division, and won the league’s Young Player of the Year award in 2023. He’s played once for the South Korea senior men’s national team, and was on the gold medal-winning U23 side at the Asian Games late in 2023 — a big deal for him, as winning a gold medal exempts all of the team’s members from mandatory military service.