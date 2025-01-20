Minnesota United chief soccer officer Khaled El-Ahmad said at the beginning of the offseason that the team would focus on bringing in younger players, and the Loons may be about to acquire their first.
Minnesota United nearing deal to acquire young Argentine center back
According to a source, the Loons are close to signing Argentine center back Nicolás Romero from Atlético Tucumán — the same club from which Minnesota picked up attacker Joaquín Pereyra.
Between Argentina’s league and cup competitions, the 21-year-old Romero has started 71 times at center back for Tucumán over the past two seasons, an impressive resume for a young defender.
Minnesota announced on Saturday that it had signed winger Bongokuhle Hlongwane to a three-year extension through 2027 with a club option for 2028. That moves Hlongwane out of one of the important U22 Initiative spots on the Loons roster.
Romero would fit the bill to occupy one of the spots, especially since it would mean that any transfer fee paid by Minnesota — pegged by unconfirmed reports as around $2 million — wouldn’t count against Minnesota’s salary budget this season.
Romero’s potential addition could give the Loons two U22 Initiative players, alongside winger Sang Bin Jeong. Assuming that Teemu Pukki’s expected transfer is finalized, Minnesota would then have just two designated players on the roster, giving them the option of claiming four U22 Initiative spots instead of three for their roster this year.
Pukki’s move would also clear an international roster spot, another limit the Loons have to manage, as they look to move on the Finnish forward, as well as English defender Ethan Bristow.
The Loons have escaped the cold this week, with training scheduled for Santa Barbara, Calif., from today through Jan. 30. Minnesota will play a scheduled friendly against Real Salt Lake on Jan. 29.
