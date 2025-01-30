Minnesota United on Thursday announced its expected signing of Argentine defender Nicolás Romero after agreeing to a three-year contract with an option for 2028.
Minnesota United signs Argentine defender Nicolás Romero
Nicolás Romero, 21, played center back for the same club in Argentina that produced Loons attacker Joaquín Pereyra.
Romero, 21, comes from Atlético Tucumán, the same club that produced Loons attacker Joaquín Pereyra.
The Loons said Romero will occupy a U22 Initiative and international roster spot once he receives his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate.
“I am very happy to join Minnesota United and take this big step to Major League Soccer,” Romero said in the news release. “MLS is a super competitive league, constantly growing and full of great players. I know it will be a huge challenge, but I like challenges and I am going to give it my all for this club, for my new teammates and for the people who cheer for us in every game.”
The Loons have also been negotiating potential deals for young midfielders Jeong Ho-yeon and Owen Gene, a source confirmed. And now they have Romero in the fold.
“Nicolás is an ambitious player who has the desire to make the next step in his career, and we are excited to welcome him to Minnesota,” said Loons Chief Soccer Officer Khaled El-Ahmad said in the news release. “We look forward to seeing Nicolás bring a strong work ethic, athletic ability and versatility in the back as an added option to the back line this season and beyond.”
Nicolás Romero, 21, played center back for the same club in Argentina that produced Loons attacker Joaquín Pereyra.