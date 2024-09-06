Analysis: How will Minnesota United use new designated player Joaquín Pereyra?

If they keep their two-forward formation from the last two weeks, Pereyra’s most natural role would be as a left-sided attacking midfielder, in the role that’s usually occupied by Hassani Dotson or Robin Lod. Should Minnesota go back to playing two midfielders and three forwards, Ramsay says Pereyra is capable of playing as either wide forward on the left — yes, that’s the role for which the manager uses the term “number 10″ — or as one of the two defensive midfielders.