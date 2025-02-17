Minnesota United coach Eric Ramsay uses leading goal scorer Bongokuhle Hlongwane in hybrid role

Defensively, he’s the right back. He jumps into midfield at times on defense, like a wingback. But when the Loons pass the ball out of their defense, or take a long goal kick, Hlongwane trots all the way up to the top of the formation, the same distance up the field as the forwards. And he’s not just there to get wide and cross the ball, he’s getting into the penalty area and trying to combine with the forwards.