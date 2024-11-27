The four players who had their options declined are center back Hugo Bacharach, midfielder Moses Nyeman, defender Derek Dodson, and forward Patrick Weah. Dodson spent most of the season on loan with Birmingham Legion in the USL Championship; Weah, a Minneapolis native, played three games as a substitute before going on loan himself, to HB Køge in Denmark’s second tier. Bacharach and Nyeman saw more action for MNUFC2 than they did for the first team.