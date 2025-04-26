Vancouver (6-1-2, 20 points) is the class of MLS so far this season. The Whitecaps lead the overall standings and are coming off a 2-0 win over Inter Miami in the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals on Thursday, one of the biggest wins in team history. With the second leg of that semifinal coming up next Wednesday, though, it remains to be seen how the ‘Caps will approach a road game in Minnesota. A win for the Loons (4-1-4, 16 points) would prove they deserve to be in the running at the top of the league this year.