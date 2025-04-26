In terms of picking up points in the standings, you’d have to say that Minnesota United has their problems solved. After a summer stretch in which the Loons lost eight of 11 games last year, Minnesota has now lost just three times in their last 19 regular season games.
As the Loons take on Vancouver Sunday afternoon, defending their current eight-game unbeaten run, they are trying to solve a new problem: how to get all three points for a win, instead of settling for just one for a draw.
The Loons’ defensive setup, in which they defend with a back five and focus on taking away the middle of the field, has given them a very solid base. Over that 19-game period, they’re allowing less than one goal per game and have 10 shutouts.
Facing two teams that focused on neutralizing the Loons’ counterattacking game, Minnesota struggled to create much in the way of offense. According to the shot data from FBRef.com, over the last two games, the Loons haven’t taken a single shot with a better than 26% chance of turning out to be a goal. Even when you add up all the percentages, they didn’t manage to total more than 1.0 expected goals in either game.
Manager Eric Ramsay has identified the Loons’ area for improvement: using the width of the field. It makes logical sense. If teams take away Minnesota’s ability to get behind the defense, and take away the middle of the field, all that’s left to attack is from the wide areas.
“We want to make sure that we have enough consecutive passes, at more points in the game, to position our wing backs where we want them,” said Ramsay. “I think anyone who has watched us over the course of the season has seen us tread that line very finely, as to whether we’re attacking too quickly.
“Meaning we’re just not connected enough as a team, we haven’t got Bongi [Hlongwane] and Joe [Rosales] typically where we want them, in really attacking and threatening positions.”