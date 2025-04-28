Sunday’s game was a chance for Minnesota United to prove it belonged at the top of the Western Conference, alongside the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps, the team that’s leading the MLS standings and has one foot in the CONCACAF Champions Cup final.
By the end of the game, it was clear: Vancouver’s second string is good enough to hang with Minnesota, and its first string is good enough to blow the Loons’ doors off.
Playing a team with eight changes from its midweek Champions Cup semifinal against Inter Miami, a 2-0 win over MLS’ marquee team, Vancouver managed to lull the Loons into a first half that could have put the most dedicated insomniac into a slumber.
When the Whitecaps started subbing their normal starters on to the field in the second half, the game went from 0-0 to the 3-0 final in a hurry.
“I think this is maybe a strange thing to say, but we lost that game in the first half for not using the possession, the territory — I’m loath to use the word ‘dominance,’ because it didn’t feel like we were particularly dominant, but we certainly could have been dominant if we used the ball well,” manager Eric Ramsay said. “I think that’ll be one of the games that the players look back at and they will kick themselves for how easy we turn the ball over, how lacking we were for spark and energy around the top of the box.”
Midfielder Wil Trapp lamented the team’s lack of energy in the first half. “Look, it’s the responsibility of the players,” he said. “It’s the responsibility of us to recognize that every game’s an opportunity, every game at home especially, but it’s just a genuine situation in which — are we hungry or are we full? And it’s a situation this game where I feel like we probably went out there a little more well fed than we should’ve been.”
Striker Tani Oluwaseyi probably summed up the performance best, on behalf of everyone in the locker room. “There’s not one person today who’s going to say they had a good game, so I think that’s just what it is,” he said.
Said Ramsay: “I do feel this is one of those days where [the players] feel really disappointed with themselves, because I think the game was there to be taken.”