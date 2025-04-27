Minnesota United wingback Joseph Rosales was at the center of a controversy in second-half stoppage time Sunday after two Vancouver Whitecaps players appeared to accuse Rosales of using some kind of slur.
In the 96th minute, midfielder Sebastian Berhalter and winger Emmanuel Sabbi went after Rosales, screaming at him and causing several Loons players to intervene. Referee Drew Fischer separated the groups, then spoke with both team captains and both team coaches — the process for MLS when there has been an allegation of a slur.
“I didn’t hear anything. The guys around didn’t hear anything,” Loons forward Tani Oluwaseyi said after the game. “It comes down to two guys there. One guy says he said it, the other guy says he doesn’t. Being Black myself, it’s always not a pleasant situation. But the league has a way of dealing with these things. There’s going to be a process. It’s going to be, you know, things are going to come out. And I think we just kind of have to leave it at that. But I mean, overall, it’s just not great in general.”
Rosales appeared to push another Vancouver player on his way into the tunnel, and there was extra security stationed between the two teams’ respective areas after the game.
“The league’s got a really clear process for how those types of instances are dealt with; it’s almost impossible for coaches to comment on something’s happening miles away — and largely for all the players as well,” manager Eric Ramsay said. “I’m sure there will be an investigation, and that’s probably all I’ll say on at the moment because I think it’s very difficult for people in my position to comment on that sort of thing.”
Minnesota United released a statement after the game: “Minnesota United is aware of an on-field incident involving one of our players and an allegation of a violation of the League’s Non-Discrimination policy. Harassment or discriminatory behavior has no place in our sport, and we condemn all forms of harassment or discrimination. We are in close communication with Major League Soccer and will refrain from making any further comments as the League reviews the matter.”