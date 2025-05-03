Returning snowbirds get a fresh perspective of Minnesota highways and streetscapes

The Scottsdale municipal code says: “Exterior paint and material colors shall not exceed a value of six as indicated in the Munsell Book of Color,” which sounds like the commandment in the holy book of a 19th-century religious sect. It’s referring to a system developed in 1938, which grades color according to hue, lightness and intensity. It prevents people from going wild and painting their house with fruit-hued stripes, but the effect, when driving great distances across town, is an unending expanse of sameness. Low-slung developments hidden behind beige-brown walls, punctuated by commercial intersections, are bound by the same color laws. There’s little chance to appreciate the distinctions between the neighborhoods unless you crash through the gate, break into someone’s home and note the construction era from the tiles or layout. But this, as you might expect, is discouraged.