Returning snowbirds get a fresh perspective of Minnesota highways and streetscapes

The annual migration is underway, and soon you’ll see another familiar sight of spring —snowbirds returning from Arizona.
If they rode out the winter in a trailer in the high desert, there’s not much urbanist advice they have to offer. But people who’ve spent the past few months the larger urban areas of the Grand Canyon State might have some lessons for Minnesotan cities, and they’re worth hearing out.
Highways can be beautiful
This shouldn’t be controversial. Highways are necessary, and their prime function is getting everyone from here to there, safely. But that doesn’t mean they can’t look nice. Phoenix-area highways are frequently adorned with enormous petroglyphs, mosaics and rock landscaping. The bridges have distinctive adornments, from abstract magenta cacti to stylized images of water. You’ll also find abstract Native American icons of flying birds adorning the sound barriers.
Can we do it here? We can, depending on the political appetite for nonfunctional highway spending. Murals on the sound barriers would be preferable to graffiti.
Colors
When carefully managed, colors can create an entire urban aesthetic.
The residential exurbs in Arizona can be summed up in one word — brown. It’s not all brown, of course. Sometimes it’s tan or orangish-brown. It’s like what Henry Ford supposedly said about Model T’s: They can have a house in any color they like, as long as it’s brown.
White is popular, as well. And older homes outside of pre-planned communities often have vivid hues, like an eccentric elder the village indulges. But the planned subdivisions prefer to reflect the desert hues, with plants and flowering bushes providing the accents. The overall impression is intended to connote harmony between the artificial and the natural.
Should we do this here? No. In fact, you wish we’d do the opposite, and splash our homes with the hues you’d find in a Caribbean town. It would make the winters brighter.