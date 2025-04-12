Uptown movie theaters were once about facades, ceilings. Now they are about luxury chairs, cocktails

The Lagoon Cinema will be briefly shuttered for a renovation. Time takes its toll, and after a period the public spaces get weary and worn, the amenities outdated. In 1995, it was enough to have seats and soda. Now we want luxurious chairs and cocktails.
According to the entertainment website Deadline, the 30-year-old, five-screen multiplex in Minneapolis that is operated by Landmark Theatres will get a “complete transformation with hand-painted murals, a new full-service bar, modernized lobby and upgraded auditoriums featuring luxury recliner seating and updated projection and sound technology.”
The extensive Lagoon overhaul completes the restoration of the three Uptown neighborhood theaters. It’s a rare event since most neighborhoods don’t have one theater left, let alone three. Everyone loves the sleek and chic lines of the Uptown Theater, with its great green mast waiting for an airship to dock at the corner of Hennepin and Lagoon avenues.
But perhaps the story of the motion picture industry is best told by a humbler house down the block on Hennepin: The Granada.
The Granada was designed by a prolific Minneapolis architectural firm, Liebenberg and Kaplan. Built in 1927, the Granada evoked a romantic vision of bygone Spain. To be specific, it was “the Churrigueresque period of Mediterranean architecture characteristic of southern Spain,” as the Minneapolis Sunday Tribune noted rather pedantically in 1928, prior to the Granada’s opening.
Churrigueresque refers to a late baroque style of extreme ornamentation, named for an architect who was active in the late 17th and early 18th centuries. This was possibly lost on moviegoers at the time.
The building’s exterior prepared theatergoers for the Spanish fantasy they’d find inside. As the Minneapolis Journal noted on Sept. 26, 1928, a day after opening night, “along the sides of the [interior] are balconies, simulated shrubbery, statuary and other elaborate decorations.” No moviegoing experience would be complete without simulated shrubbery. But this wasn’t enough.
“For a ceiling there is a representation of the open sky, with rapidly moving clouds and constellations of twinkling stars,” the article said.