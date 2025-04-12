Uptown movie theaters were once about facades, ceilings. Now they are about luxury chairs, cocktails

The Granada was bought by the owners of the downtown World theater, and renamed the Suburban World in 1954. The fortunes of the Sub World and the Uptown would wax and wane over the decades, and both were eclipsed when the new Lagoon opened a shiny multiplex in 1995. Yet 2025 will find all three theaters still in operation, with the Granada Theater back with its original name, now operating as a music venue.