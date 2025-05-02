Want Johnny Cash’s ring? A Minnesota company is auctioning off some of his prized possessions

Johnny Cash’s daughter Cindy flipped through pages of her late father’s handwritten notes and photos in an Edina office building on Friday. A postcard signed “Daddy” was one of her favorites.
“I’ve gone back and looked at the auction,” Cindy Cash said, “and already, I’m going, ‘Oh. Why did I give that up?’”
Edina-based Karats by Auction House is auctioning off hundreds of items owned by or connected to Johnny Cash, including rings, furniture, belt buckles and handwritten lyrics, in what it dubs “The Cindy Cash Collection.” The auction begins closing on Sunday starting at 12 p.m., with more than 500 lots closing, one per minute.
Karats owner James Egge said the online auction is breaking records for the company, as it has “well over 15,000″ potential buyers “in the room.”
For Cindy Cash, who was born to Johnny and his first wife, Vivian Cash, in 1959, it’s a chance to give back to fans, she said. She is donating part of her proceeds to conservation group Sea Shepherd and to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
“The fans are who made dad Johnny Cash,” Cindy Cash said. “And I wanted to share some things with them — with people that love him, people that care about him, that want a piece of him. And believe me, I have a plethora left.”
Born into a poor rural Arkansas farming family in 1932, Cash recorded music across roughly a half century and was known for his deep, plaintive voice touching genres such as country, rock, blues and gospel in beloved hits like “Ring of Fire” and “Folsom Prison Blues,” according to an article published by the National Endowment for the Humanities magazine.
He enjoyed a late-career surge in popularity with the release of his 81st album, “American Recordings,” in 1994. He died in 2003.