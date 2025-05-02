Minneapolis

Minneapolis man found guilty of Dinkytown tobacco shop shooting that killed two

Maleek Jabril Conley, 27, will receive a mandatory life sentence without parole for the 2023 murders.

By Elliot Hughes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 2, 2025 at 9:54PM

A Minneapolis man was convicted Friday of homicide charges stemming from a December 2023 shooting that left two people dead inside a Dinkytown tobacco shop.

Maleek Jabril Conley, 27, will receive a mandatory life sentence without parole after being convicted of seven charges, including two counts of first-degree premeditated murder.

Bryson Lamarr Haskell and Jamartre Michael Sanders, both 24 and of Minneapolis, were killed in the shooting.

“This was an act of extreme violence that took the lives of two individuals and injured two others,” Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a statement. “My thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those who were killed that day, and with those who survived.”

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of Dec. 3, 2023, inside Royal Cigar Tobacco, 403 14th Av. SE.

According to the criminal complaint:

Two groups of customers began physically fighting in the small shop when Conley entered the store and opened fire. A store employee hit the panic button, locking everyone inside.

Conley then shot out a glass door and crawled out of the shop, followed by four other men. They ran to a vehicle and fled the scene. Conley fired at least 24 shots in all.

The alleged driver of the fleeing vehicle, Taynard Town Deshawn Godsey, 27, of Minneapolis, has since been charged in Hennepin County with four counts of aiding an offender after the fact. Minneapolis police did not immediately respond Friday when asked if he has been arrested.

about the writer

about the writer

Elliot Hughes

Reporter

Elliot Hughes is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Minneapolis

See More

Minneapolis

Charges: Alleged killer in the same car as four murder victims in south Minneapolis shooting

card image

James Duane Ortley stands charged with several counts of second-degree murder after allegedly shooting five acquaintances in the head. He has a lengthy history of criminal violence in Minnesota.

Minneapolis

Minneapolis man found guilty of Dinkytown tobacco shop shooting that killed two

Minneapolis

Judge rules Minneapolis Ward 2 DFL convention can take place on Saturday

card image