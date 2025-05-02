Minneapolis man found guilty of Dinkytown tobacco shop shooting that killed two

A Minneapolis man was convicted Friday of homicide charges stemming from a December 2023 shooting that left two people dead inside a Dinkytown tobacco shop.
Maleek Jabril Conley, 27, will receive a mandatory life sentence without parole after being convicted of seven charges, including two counts of first-degree premeditated murder.
Bryson Lamarr Haskell and Jamartre Michael Sanders, both 24 and of Minneapolis, were killed in the shooting.
“This was an act of extreme violence that took the lives of two individuals and injured two others,” Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a statement. “My thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those who were killed that day, and with those who survived.”
The shooting happened in the early morning hours of Dec. 3, 2023, inside Royal Cigar Tobacco, 403 14th Av. SE.
According to the criminal complaint:
Two groups of customers began physically fighting in the small shop when Conley entered the store and opened fire. A store employee hit the panic button, locking everyone inside.
Conley then shot out a glass door and crawled out of the shop, followed by four other men. They ran to a vehicle and fled the scene. Conley fired at least 24 shots in all.