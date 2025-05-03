‘Rock the Rez’ camp gives Minnesota Native girls a place to play and be heard

For some Native youth, learning to play an instrument means more than making music — it’s an opportunity to explore their personal identity and expression.
Rock the Rez, a nonprofit Indigenous-led music camp offering arts and cultural education to Native adolescents, is coming to Minnesota this summer. The five-day camp blends song, ceremony and identity in a safe space where Indigenous girls, two-spirit, transgender and gender-diverse youth, ages 8 to 17, can feel free to fully belong.
“A lot of these girls have never felt welcome in a music classroom before, up until Rock the Rez,” said Jeannine Burnette, a camp volunteer and board member.
Rock the Rez, which has served the Pine Ridge and Rosebud reservations in South Dakota for the past eight years, will offer three camp sessions from June to August in Bemidji, the Lower Sioux Reservation in Morton and the Twin Cities.
The camp was founded in 2016 with the goal of music inclusivity and youth empowerment, aiming to provide music instruction and bolster cultural identity and confidence, said April Matson, executive director.
Girls, LGBTQ and two-spirit youth (who identify with both male and female gender roles) “have a voice that’s important to listen to, that they matter, that they’re going to make a difference in the world no matter what role they take on,” said Matson. “Continuing with that message year after year can only do good things.”
The program applies a grassroots solution to a systemic lack of music access among Native communities and removes potential barriers by providing free attendance, transportation and meals to all campers.
“Rock the Rez bends over backwards to accommodate every camper that attends,” said Burnette.