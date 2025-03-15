What makes an Irish pub look, well, Irish in Minnesota?

First you have to ask what an Irish pub means in Minnesota. There are over 200 in the metro area, according to Yelp, with some variation. But it has to have the basics. A dark, woody interior. A sense of “tradition,” defined as “old stuff.” A pressed-tin ceiling. Taps with the accustomed brands: the dark stuff you don’t really like but pretend you do, the light stuff that’s made by the same company that makes the dark stuff. And, of course, whiskey. Lots of whiskey — the go-to brand everyone knows and the domestic ones for those who want the old familiar. There’s the food, of course — a good plate of shepherd’s pie and Irish stew from an old family recipe. Surely there also needs to be a map of Eire. And some signs that tout the brands of the Emerald Isle.