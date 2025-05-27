US government to have control in Nippon Steel-U.S. Steel deal, Trump and Sen. McCormick say

HARRISBURG, Pa. — U.S. Sen. David McCormick said Tuesday that an arrangement that will allow Japan-based Nippon Steel to invest in U.S. Steel will guarantee an American CEO, a majority of board members from the United States and U.S. government approval over certain corporate functions.
The Pennsylvania senator spoke on CNBC, four days after President Donald Trump suggested that an agreement on a ''partnership'' was at hand to resolve Nippon Steel's nearly $15 billion bid to buy iconic American steelmaker U.S. Steel that has been blocked on national security grounds.
Following his statement Friday, Trump on Sunday told reporters that U.S. Steel will be ''controlled by the United States, otherwise I wouldn't make the deal'' and that ''it's an investment and it's a partial ownership but it'll be controlled by the U.S.A.''
McCormick said the idea was Nippon Steel's proposal, even though Nippon Steel has yet to say anything about whether it is willing to accept the concept described by Trump and McCormick in place of its bid to control the company.
Many of the aspects outlined by McCormick and Trump have been floated previously by Nippon Steel.
Keeping U.S. Steel's headquarters had always been part of Nippon Steel's bid to buy it. Nippon had pledged to put U.S. Steel under a board made up of a majority of American citizens, with a management team made up of American citizens.
Nippon Steel also had pledged not to conduct layoffs or plant closings as a result of the transaction and to protect the best interests of U.S. Steel in trade matters. To sweeten the deal, Nippon Steel had offered up a $2.7 billion commitment to upgrade U.S. Steel's two blast furnaces and pledged that it wouldn't import steel slabs that would compete with the facilities.
Nippon Steel did issue an approving statement on Friday that said the ''partnership between Nippon Steel and U. S. Steel is a game changer.'' But it didn't describe terms of a deal or say whether it had agreed to any final terms.