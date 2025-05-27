Lawsuit against Scheels over teen’s suicide in Eden Prairie store allowed to proceed to trial

The safety protocol for guns inside Scheels sporting goods is likely headed to trial in Hennepin County District Court, three years after the suicide of a 19-year-old in an Eden Prairie store after he was handed a firearm for sale by an employee.
Judge Karen Janisch denied a motion by Scheels to dismiss a wrongful death and negligent entrustment lawsuit that was brought by Sarah Van Bogart on behalf of her son, Jordan Lance Markie. It sets the stage for a trial that will pit one of the nation’s largest gun control advocacy groups against a popular sporting goods chain that operates throughout the Midwest.
In 2022, Markie, 19, biked to the Scheels store in Eden Prairie and requested to see a handgun. It was given to him by employee William Ballantyne and Markie ran through the store, loaded the handgun and used it to kill himself.
Alla Lefkowitz, the managing director of Everytown Law, said in a statement that Janisch’s decision to allow the case to move to discovery and proceed to trial is crucial for awareness around suicide in Minnesota, which she said causes 73% of gun deaths in the state.
“It is well documented that putting time and space between a person in crisis and a firearm can reduce suicidal risks and save lives,” Lefkowitz said. “We hope this case raises awareness about taking extra care not to provide a person who is in crisis with a firearm.”
The law firm Cozen O’Connor is representing Scheels and Ballantyne, lead attorney Heather Marx did not respond to a request for comment on the ruling.
Everytown Law is the legal arm of Everytown for Gun Safety and is the largest legal organization in the United States pressing for gun safety through the courts. They are serving as co-counsel for Markie’s mother alongside attorneys from Arnold & Porter, and Jason Pederson, an attorney out of Bemidji with Fuller Wallner.
The lawsuit claimed that Scheel’s handing of the gun amounted to negligent entrustment because Markie’s erratic behavior and youthful appearance should have set off warnings for the store and its staff.